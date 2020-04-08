WEATHER BLOG: Severe storm system impacts central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — We are tracking severe weather threats moving across central Indiana. Find the latest information as it becomes available here:

Central Indiana is under a Tornado Watch until 2 a.m. Thursday.

Several counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.

ALERT: A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Hancock County. #INwx pic.twitter.com/gGNeIaGnAG — Weather Authority (@theWXauthority) April 9, 2020

ALERT: A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Bartholomew County. #INwx pic.twitter.com/fBZYuXvC1B — Weather Authority (@theWXauthority) April 9, 2020

ALERT: A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Boone County. #INwx pic.twitter.com/I0krlQc0vS — Weather Authority (@theWXauthority) April 9, 2020

ALERT: A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Hendricks County. #INwx pic.twitter.com/OdUK7vrA8i — Weather Authority (@theWXauthority) April 9, 2020

ALERT: A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Johnson County. #INwx pic.twitter.com/q9eknym94t — Weather Authority (@theWXauthority) April 9, 2020

ALERT: A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Marion County. #INwx pic.twitter.com/xhwSit6p1o — Weather Authority (@theWXauthority) April 9, 2020

ALERT: A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Montgomery County. #INwx pic.twitter.com/WScjpuqEYy — Weather Authority (@theWXauthority) April 9, 2020

ALERT: A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Morgan County. #INwx pic.twitter.com/7si4oqUCA8 — Weather Authority (@theWXauthority) April 9, 2020

ALERT: A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Putnam County. #INwx pic.twitter.com/CizkmZeVLR — Weather Authority (@theWXauthority) April 9, 2020

ALERT: A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Shelby County. #INwx pic.twitter.com/g5FMs7Rp3V — Weather Authority (@theWXauthority) April 9, 2020

ALERT: A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Morgan County. #INwx pic.twitter.com/JvXhfgxokq — Weather Authority (@theWXauthority) April 9, 2020

ALERT: A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Owen County. #INwx pic.twitter.com/aTXKeCx6A0 — Weather Authority (@theWXauthority) April 9, 2020

Shelf cloud emerging from the NW sky as seen from our Camera @FOX59 just after 8:15pm #Inwx pic.twitter.com/GcsdNDqKBB — Brian Wilkes (@BrianWilkes59wx) April 9, 2020

ALERT: A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Hancock County. #INwx pic.twitter.com/2QRqFla7bu — Weather Authority (@theWXauthority) April 9, 2020

ALERT: A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Boone County. #INwx pic.twitter.com/2fQbja3fm9 — Weather Authority (@theWXauthority) April 9, 2020

ALERT: A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Clinton County. #INwx pic.twitter.com/LGJ8Usfb7T — Weather Authority (@theWXauthority) April 9, 2020

ALERT: A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Hamilton County. #INwx pic.twitter.com/kfO6rnV0aS — Weather Authority (@theWXauthority) April 9, 2020

ALERT: A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Madison County. #INwx pic.twitter.com/dMM7l6WGxo — Weather Authority (@theWXauthority) April 9, 2020

ALERT: A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Marion County. #INwx pic.twitter.com/tAyGOe8TnZ — Weather Authority (@theWXauthority) April 8, 2020

ALERT: A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING has been issued for Montgomery County. #INwx pic.twitter.com/j2Ej5KWJJ7 — Weather Authority (@theWXauthority) April 8, 2020