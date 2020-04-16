Expect a rain/snow mix across the northern half of the state Friday morning

For the past three days central has stared the morning under a Freeze Warning. Our taste of Winter will continue with a Winter Weather Advisory for Friday morning. A low pressure system will move across the state and a light rain/snow mix will develop after 2am. The heaviest moisture will fall between 4am and 10am. Most of central Indiana will see a brief rain/snow mix followed by light rain. The mix will stay north of I-70 with light, 1-2″accumulations, mainly north of Kokomo.

More seasonal conditions will return Saturday when sunny skies will aid our temperatures in rising into the 50s. We’ll have a chance for rain on Sunday with highs in the 60s.

1″ snows in April are rare.

We have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect Friday morning.

A rain/snow mix will develop by 2am Friday.

Light snow is likely across the northern half of the state by 4am.

A rain/snow mix is possible in the I-70 corridor for the morning rush hour.

Light accumulation is likely across north central Indiana.

Lows will be below freezing overnight. Expect a few icy spots north of I-70 through the morning.

Highs will be in the 40s Friday afternoon.