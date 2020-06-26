Pack the Pantries: Join us today to help feed hungry Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS — Food pantries in central Indiana have seen a dramatic increase in demand over the last few months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In response, CBS4 and FOX59 have again teamed up with Gleaners and Midwest Food Bank to host a virtual food drive.

The 24-hour food drive began Thursday at 6 p.m. During this time, we are encouraging viewers to help fight hunger in central Indiana by making a financial donation to both food banks.

Donations can be made several ways.

You can donate at the following websites:

You can text a gift to:

Gleaners: text GIVE to 317-593-2400

Midwest: text @MFBINDY to 52014

As Hoosiers increasingly lose their jobs and are forced to close business, the need for food has spiked, overwhelming the resources of both food banks.

“Many Hoosier families are having a difficult time right now keeping food on the table and the demand on food banks is greater than it’s ever been,” CJ Hoyt, news director for CBS4 and FOX59, said. “We know the Hoosier spirit is strong and people who can are ready to step up and help.”

Financial donations are requested, rather than food, because Gleaners and Midwest can buy in bulk at wholesale prices, stretching the dollar much further.

Just a $5 donation can provide 20 meals. A $10 gift provides 40 meals and $25 covers 100 meals.

Even before the COVID-19 surge, the need in Indiana was great. More than 1 million Hoosiers go hungry every year, and one in six Hoosiers goes to bed hungry every night.