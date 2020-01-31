Skip to content
Instagram
‘I was one of the lucky ones’: 27-year-old shares COVID-19 warning with young people
Video
Join CBS4 Wednesdays on Facebook Live for ‘Weather School’
Video
VIDEO: Brownsburg assisted living facility helps senior residents stay connected with FaceTime
Video
Watch: How clean are your hands really getting?
Are you washing your hands right? How different methods work
Video
More Instagram Headlines
3 cases of coronavirus in Johnson County, 1 in Howard County makes total of 10 in Indiana
Video
Body camera footage shows feral cat attacking Greenwood police officer in parking lot
Video
Foodie Spotlight: Divvy’s variety spices up Carmel
Video
Snowy day ahead in central Indiana with temperatures set to tumble
Video
Indiana man will plead guilty in 18-month-old granddaughter’s death on cruise ship
Video
Peterson’s steakhouse achieves excellence in this week’s Foodie Spotlight
Video
North Carolina funeral home trains therapy dog to comfort grieving families
Video
Foodie Spotlight: Baby's diner continues Talbott Street cultural traditions
Video
Police searching for answers after 4 killed in shooting on northeast side
Video
Bold, exciting flavors served at Firebirds Wood Fired Grill in this week's Foodie Spotlight
Video
Popular
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
Video
11 die in COVID-19 outbreak at Madison County nursing home; Holcomb tightens retail rules
Video
While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for April 7
Kroger: Capacity limits, additional precautions announced to fight coronavirus
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video
Fort Benjamin Harrison was ‘ground zero’ for 1918 influenza outbreak in Indiana
Brown County officials want state parks closed during COVID-19 pandemic