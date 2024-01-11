INDIANAPOLIS — The family of a beloved youth football coach in Indianapolis pleads for justice exactly one year after the victim was killed in a road rage shooting on the interstate.

Riding in the passenger seat of a van on I-65 near County Line Road, during a foggy night last January, Richard Hamilton was killed by a stranger who fired shots from another car.

One year after the shooting, the lead investigator with the Indiana State Police admits, they still have very little information on the suspect who pulled the trigger.

That has only added to the grief felt by the victim’s family.

“I don’t know how we’ll heal from this because we hurt every day and I watch him die every day,” said the victim’s widow Tiffany Hamilton.

Tiffany was driving the van when it was shot and constantly relives the moment her husband died in her arms.

“No one deserves this. No one deserves to watch someone they love die in front of them,” said Hamilton.

The victim, known as Coach Nell, coached the Indy Steelers youth football team which tries to help at-risk youth stay out of trouble.

Last summer hundreds of people took to the streets to honor Coach Nell. A new athletic field at Tarkington Park was also renamed in his honor.

Still, that community support hasn’t healed Tiffany’s grief.

“My world has stopped and everyone else’s is going on,” said Hamilton.

“I’m not going to stop until justice is served for Mr. Hamilton and his family,” said Indiana State Police detective Aaron Allen.

Speaking alongside Tiffany and in front of a group of friends and family, Detective Aaron Allen insists the death is not a cold case.

“Myself and my partners are working tirelessly on this investigation,” said Allen.

State Police believe the suspect was driving a newer model silver Mazda sedan with dark tinted windows which was last seen driving north on 65 toward Southport road.

Sadly, no arrests have ever been made.

“Whoever did this I wish they would come forward. Our family is hurt. Our family is broken,” said Hamilton.

Anyone with information is asked to contact either ISP or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

ISP confirms last year they investigated 55 interstate shootings in the Indianapolis District along with an additional 230 incidents of road rage where a gun was displayed.