Get ready to tee off with the 2023 Indy Golf Card!
We’ve worked out deals with 14 Indy-area golf courses to provide you with a single round of golf, 18 holes, at each of the participating golf courses. Additionally we have partnered with our sister station in Terre Haute to offer the 2023 Valley Golf Card with more than two dozen regional courses (you can get all courses with the combination golf card).
Each course is eager to serve you! Follow each offer to view each of the participating courses. Thank you for continuing to support your local and regional golf courses.
With this offer you save over 80% off of green fees. With your purchase of a 2022 Indy Golf Card or a 2022 Valley Golf Card (or both at a 20% additional discount) , you will receive a punch card/s via mail.
2023 Indy Golf Card Courses
Arrowhead Golf Course
3974 Club House Dr.
Greenfield, IN 46140
(317) 326-2226
Bluff Creek Golf Course
2710 Old State Rd 37 N
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 422-4736
Brookshire Golf Club
12120 Brookshire Pkwy
Carmel, IN 46033
(317) 846-7431
Chippendale Golf Course
1047 Golf Course Ln
Kokomo, IN 46902
(765) 453-7079
Clifty Creek Golf Course
12000 E CR, E 225 N
Hope, IN 47246
(812) 372-6031
Elwood Golf Course
9273 County Rd 1050 N.
Elwood, IN 46036
(765) 552-0665
Harrison Hills Golf Club
413 E New St
Attica, IN 47918
(765) 762-1135
Kokomo American Legion Golf Course
2604 S Lafountain St
Kokomo, IN 46902
(765) 453-9864
Morningstar Golf Club
271 S Mitthoeffer Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46229
(317) 899-4653
Prestwick Country Club
5197 Fairway Dr
Avon, IN 46123
(317) 745-6448
Rolling Meadows Golf Club
4210 N Mt Carmel Rd
Gosport, IN 47433
(812) 829-071711
The Golf Club at Eagle Pointe
2250 E. Pointe Road,
Bloomington, IN 47401
(812) 824-4040
Wildcat Creek Golf Course
3200 Timber Valley Dr
Kokomo, IN 46902
(765) 455-3673
Winding Ridge Golf Club
5450 Bogey Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46235
(317) 826-3020
2023 Valley Golf Card Courses
Cypress Hills Golf Club (NEW)
2715 Washington Ave,
Vincennes IN 47591
(812)-882-9800
Rolling Meadows Golf Club
4120 Mount Carmel Rd,
Gosport IN 47433
(812) 829-0717
Stone Crest Golf & Living
727 Bennett Rd,
Bedford, IN 47421
(812) 276-4653
Clover Meadows Golf Course
1999 E County Rd 1100 S,
Cloverdale, IN 46120
(765) 795-6001
Rocky Ridge Golf Club
3965 N 625 E,
Crawfordsville, IN 47933
(765) 794-4444
Country Oaks Golf Club
5064 E. US HWY 50,
Montgomery, IN 47558
(812) 486-3300
Eagle Pines Golf Club
9373 North Country Club Road,
Mooresville, IN 46158
(317) 831-4774
Forest Park Golf Course
1018 John Stelle Drive
Brazil, IN 47834
(812) 442-5681
Hulman Links Golf Course
990 North Chamberlain Street
Terre Haute, IN 47803
(812) 877-2096
Turkey Run Golf Course
7951 East State Rd 47
Waveland, IN 47989
(765) 435-2048
Rea Park Golf Course
3500 S 7th St
Terre Haute, IN 47802
(812) 232-0709
The Landing Golf Course
3350 North 4th Street
Terre Haute, Indiana 47804
(812) 460-4000
Mark’s Par 3 Golf Course
2401 North Chamberlain St.
Terre Haute, Indiana 47805
(812) 877-1467
Matthews Park Golf Course
1645 N 7th St,
Clinton, Indiana 47842
(765) 832-9016
Harris Golf Course
Highway #54 East,
Linton, Indiana 47441
(812) 847-4790
Pine Woods Golf Course
888 Rattlesnake Road,
Spencer IN 47460-7097
(812) 829-9028
Washington Country Club
908 Bedford Road
Washington, Indiana 47501
(812) 254.2060
High Pointe Country Club
5723 N Golf Course Rd,
Bicknell, IN 47512
812-735-4518
Quail Creek Country Club & Resort
1010 E Highland Ave,
Robinson, IL 62454
(618) 544-8674
Turtle Run Golf Club
332 E Liberty Ln,
Danville, IL 61832
(217) 442-8876
Ironhorse Golf Club
2000 Iron Horse Dr,
Tuscola, IL 61953
(217) 442-8876
Eagle Ridge Golf Course
928 Clinton Road,
Paris, IL 61944
(217) 463-3434
Bent Tree Golf Course
4618 East Country Road 400N
Charleston, IL 61920
(217) 348-1611
Harrison Park Golf Course
1300 West Voorhees Street
Danville, IL 61832
(217) 431-2266
Marshall Golf Club
110 Golf Course Rd,
Marshall, IL 62441
(217) 826-2404
Timberlake Golf Course
957 CR 700E,
Sullivan, IL 61951
(217) 797-6496