SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Indy 500 drivers Christian Lundgaard, Sting Ray Robb and Jack Harvey will be the guests of honor at the 51st Annual Last Row Party Thursday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

All three drivers were the final qualifiers for the big race decided during Sunday’s Last Chance Qualifying at the Speedway. The Indianapolis Press Club Foundation will host the Last Row Pary at the IMS Hulman Terrace Club from 7 to 10 p.m., Thursday.

This is the second consecutive year Lundgaard and Harvey will take part in the festivities. Robb as IndyCar rookie is the newest member of the ignominious “11th Row Society” full of drivers who qualified for the Indy 500 “only by a piece of their tail.”

The Last Row Party typically draws more than 200 fans who can eat, drink and laugh as drivers are interviewed and try to grab a selfie or autograph. Tickets for the event are closed.

The Indianapolis Press Club Foundation will also present three scholarships during the event sponsored by IMS to journalism students from Indiana. Proceeds from ticket sales benefit the foundation and portions are also tax deductible.