US Space Force to sponsor Ed Carpenter’s car in Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS – The newest branch of the United States military will be part of this year’s “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

The U.S. Space Force will sponsor Ed Carpenter’s No. 20 Chevrolet in this month’s Indianapolis 500.

The three-time Indy 500 pole winner’s livery will be black and silver and feature the U.S. Space Force’s logo, a Delta symbol. The branch’s motto, ‘Semper Supra’, which means ‘Always Above’ will be on the car’s aeroscreen by the driver’s cockpit.

“To be able to represent the men and women of the U.S.’s newest military branch is truly an honor,” said Carpenter in a team news release. “Even though we are not running the ‘500’ on Memorial Day weekend this year, the event has such a strong connection to our Armed Forces and there’s no better way to showcase the brand new U.S. Space Force.”

The U.S. Space Force officially became the sixth branch of the military in December 2019. It was created to organize and train professionals to defend the country’s interests in space.

“The U.S. Space Force’s involvement with the Indy 500 is centered around our organizations’ shared principles of STEM, teamwork, speed and competition,” said Maj. Jason Wyche. “The partnership gives the U.S. Space Force the ability to reach a large number of prospects and influencers through the far-reaching broadcast viewership and media coverage both for and leading up to the race.”

Ed Carpenter is currently the only car owner/driver in the IndyCar Series. He also field cars for Indiana native Conor Daly and Rinus VeeKay. Daly’s No. 47 car is sponsored by the U.S. Air Force.

Practice for the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 begins this Wednesday, August 13.

I am beyond excited for this partnership! This @SpaceForceDoD machine just looks and feels like a winner.#SemperSupra https://t.co/GJWJXZ7P7L — Ed Carpenter (@edcarpenter20) August 7, 2020