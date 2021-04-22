Thousands of Indy 500 ticket holders told they have until Friday to decide whether they’ll attend

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — An important decision must be made by Friday by Indianapolis 500 fans who already have tickets to the 2021 race.

On Wednesday, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced it will host the greatest spectacle in racing at 40% capacity. That equals to about 135,000 fans.

However, more than 170,000 tickets have been sold.

That’s why IMS is offering fans who have tickets to this year’s race an option to change their order.

“We sent an email out to those 32,000+ plus customers that represent those 170,000 tickets or so that have already been purchased. [We] asked them to look at things over the next 48 hours to let us know if they want to use those tickets,” said IMS President Doug Boles.

Officials say any decision you make this year will not impact your seniority or ability to renew for next year’s race.

IMS has not yet said what the plan will be if not enough people decide to opt out of the race.

Boles encourages fans to get vaccinated ahead of Race Day. He expects about 60% of spectators to be vaccinated by the time the checkered flag is raised on May 30.