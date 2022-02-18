INDIANAPOLIS – There may be some snow and ice on the ground, but it’s time to heat things up. We’re starting to count down to the month of May.

You can picture it now, can’t you? The checkered flag, flying. The stands filled with thousands of cheering fans and the sound of IndyCars racing on the track.

As of Friday, February 18, we are 100 days away from the Indianapolis 500.

And we’re not the only ones already preparing for the big weekend. There are companies out there turning trips to Indy into the ultimate sports vacation.

The company, MotoSports Travel offers race weekend vacation packages for fans. Prices vary, but it can include accommodations at downtown hotels, transportation from the airport, even to the track.

These packages also include concert access, tickets to the race, a visit to the IMS museum and much more.

There are other companies like this out there as well.

Nathan Griffiths, the CEO of MotoSports Travel, says he considers his business a one-stop shop.

“I think a lot of the time people want to go to big events. Indy 500 is a little bit unique; a lot of people go year, after year, after year. But it’s for those folks who don’t necessarily live in the drive-time market, that live on the west coast, east coast who really want to hit the Indy 500 as part of a bucket list,” said Griffiths. “It’s kind of like a, ‘where do I start?’”

Griffiths said that business so far is looking good!

Clients from all over the country and world are already planning trips for race weekend. A part of his job is also to connect those people to our local restaurants, shopping, and other attractions to visit while here.

Griffiths said he considers it a crime to go to the track and not visit the museum, so that’s always a suggestion to his clients.

Meanwhile at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, crews are in the process of getting everything ready to come out of its winterization stage.

There’s repair work to do. A lot of equipment that’s outside all year will need to be worked on.

There’s also construction happening now on a new event center that will be used by BMW, set to open at some point next year.

While preparation gets underway, IMS President Doug Boles is also focused on making sure the fans know, they’re appreciated. He calls a handful of customers every evening to thank them for the support.

“The biggest thing is – thank you so much for the patience over the last few years,” said Boles. “We’ve all been battling through COVID, and a lot of other things we didn’t know was going to happen day-to-day, so thank you for the patience, but thank you for the passion they have for the Indianapolis 500. There is nothing like it and part of what gets me up every day is the excitement of hanging out with the fans.”

The Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for May 29.

With 100 days to go, you may also be thinking about all of the concerts that go along with the greatest spectacle in racing. This year, the Snake Pit has some new rules.

We also learned Martin Garrix will headline a super-star line up for the party.

So, are you ready for May?

If you’re looking to get into the Indy 500 spirit now, here’s a way you can do so.

The iconic Indy 500 green flag is taking an epic global journey before race weekend. It’s visiting other racing spots thousands of miles away from the speedway.

According to its website:

“To celebrate the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, the Green Flag will embark on a global relay, visiting iconic locations and events around the world! As we countdown the days to the Indy 500, you can follow along using the map below as NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers, fans and more take the Green Flag around the world before it makes its way back to the famed Yard of Bricks at IMS on race morning. Let the relay begin!”

Fans can follow along with the adventures by going to IMS.com/GreenFlagRelay.