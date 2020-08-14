Team Penske eyes perfection at IMS

Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS – Team Penske remains the biggest driving force in IndyCar with three of its four drivers with Indianapolis 500 titles.

Three-time Indy 500 champion Helio Castroneves is preparing for his 20th straight start in the ‘Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” but he does not take a single run for granted on the 2.5 mile oval.

“We’ve all been working together, trying different things in the car to make sure we get a lot of information and whatever suits best for each driver,” Castroneves said during a Zoom call with media Friday. “Hopefully, we can apply that.”

Team Penske also features 2019 Indianapolis 500 Champion Simon Pagenaud, who hopes to become the sixth driver to win back-to-back Indy 500s. Castroneves was the most recent driver to join that elite list, when he claimed victories in 2001 and 2002.

“I think Helio, three-time winner here, he knows what he’s talking about around the track,” Pagenaud said. “He came back and it’s like he never left. He’s a very good help to the team. It’s really great to have him around.”

Winning at Indy would be a first for Team Penske teammate Josef Newgarden, who is third in the points standings.

“Trying to get through the first three-quarters of it is important,” he said. “But I feel confident. We have the team to do it.”

2018 Indianapolis 500 Champion Will Power enters his 12th season with Team Penske and 16th in the IndyCar Series.

