Takuma Sato reflects on Indianapolis 500 win

INDIANAPOLIS – Takuma Sato quenched his thirst after winning his second Indianapolis 500 Sunday. Sato, who also won the Indy 500 in 2017, has not been able to sit still.



“I only got few hours of sleep. I woke up in the bed a couple of times. Nevertheless, this is a special moment for us,” Sato told CBS4’s JoJo Gentry. “Finally, I was able to give the three team owners, Bobby Rahal, David Letterman, of course Mike Lanigan. And it was a special moment.”



Teammate Graham Rahal was gratified with his third place finish, but he missed having fans in the stands.



“I was like, ‘Man, this is weird not to have everybody screaming going nuts,'” Rahal said. “But at the same time, once the helmet was on, I was so locked in and just trying to win the thing.”



Patricio O’Ward, placing sixth, was the top rookie in the Indy 500 field.



“Nerve-wracking. It was a very different feeling to any other race honestly,” O’Ward said. “It was my first 500, so probably why I never experienced something like it before.”

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction