SPEEDWAY, Ind. — From the weather, to the crowd, to the race — it doesn’t seem like the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 could’ve been much better.

Hundreds trekked across the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Monday, surrounding camping lots and cleaning up the trash left behind. This was a small crowd compared to the 325,000 at the IMS on Sunday.

“Fantabulous, could not have been more spectacular,” said Douglas Delporto, one of the 325,000 in attendance. “It’s just absolutely mind boggling and people who have not been, there are some things in life you have to do, this is one of them.”

Douglas was there with his son, Doug Delporto, for his 80th birthday. Douglas is from Pennsylvania, and Doug is from New Jersey.

“I’ve been to a lot of races, but this makes NASCAR look like a bunch of go carts,” Doug said. “Let me tell you, these things are going so fast. You cant even watch them, that’s how fast they’re going.”

The Delportos were camping in the Coke Lot, not far from where the Alverson brothers were.

“We came in Thursday and the camping experience was awesome, everybody was nice, we had a really good time hanging out with everybody,” said Shandel Alverson, who was at his first 500 with his two brothers, Shane and Shandy.

Between the three, there were plenty of favorite experiences over the weekend.

“My favorite part was our neighbors were from the Netherlands,” said Shane Alverson. “Two guys and we played baggo and hung out with them for the entire time, so it was very awesome to meet new friends and have a good time.”

“To me, for my first time, the introduction ceremony with the planes flying over was really powerful,” Shandel said. “I teared up a little bit, it was really really emotional.”

While fans soaked up the Greatest Spectacle in Racing and watched Marcus Ericsson drive his way into Indy 500 history, law enforcement was working hard to keep all those people safe.

“We were pleasantly surprised that everybody was well behaved and it went as smoothly as it did,” said Speedway Police Lt. Robert Dine.

Speedway PD had responsibilities both inside and outside of the track, working with several other local, state and federal agencies.

Both the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Indiana State Police agreed with Dine that fans were well behaved. On race day, IMPD had no significant incidents to report and ISP only made one arrest.

As for traffic, while some people were frustrated over the delays leaving the track, Dine said he thought it went about as well as it could have gone.

“While there was some points where there was some standstill we have to recognize we have an excess amount of people that we don’t normally have,” Dine said.

Over the next few days, Dine said they’ll look at the big picture of race day and what happened.

“A lot of that is going to take us a couple of days to, kind of, look at, formulate a plan of what went well, what might need to be improvised a little bit or what changes need to be made,” Dine said.

For fans we spoke with, pretty much everything went well.

“Some days the expectation is better than the event,” Delporto said. “This time, the event was better than the expectation.”

Dine said Speedway PD will begin planning for the Brickyard 400 coming up on July 31. Planning for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 will begin near the end of the year.