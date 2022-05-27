SPEEDWAY, Ind. — For the first time since the pandemic, the Speedway Marching Band will take part in all of their usual race weekend festivities. They are both the only high school band allowed to be at the Indy 500 and to wear the Indianapolis Motor Speedway logo on their uniforms.

“I think there is a lot of pride, and you can see it in their faces,” said Speedway Band Director Amy Mohl.

Typically they play the 500 Festival and take part in the pre-race pageant. In 2020, the march was cancelled for COVID, and last year they only took part in the pre-race festivities.

The town of Speedway did have their own parade last year and let the band march in that. This year they will be back to their normal routine which includes marching through the streets of Speedway at 7 a.m. It’s an honor these students are glad to have back.

“I really miss doing it like my sophomore year,” said senior Hailey McCracken. “It helps represent Speedway, and even though we are a small town, we have a lot of potential.”

The Speedway Marching Band will be debuting brand new race-themed uniforms for this weekend. It took a little more than a year to raise the funds. This will be the band’s attire now and in the future.