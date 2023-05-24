INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers’ star player Tyrese Haliburton has been named the honorary pace car driver for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

Haliburton will drive the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 hardtop convertible and lead the field of drivers on race day.

An NBA All-Star, Haliburton was traded to the Pacers after being drafted by the Sacramento Kings in the 2020 NBA Draft. Haliburton became the first player in NBA history to average 20 or more points and 10 or more assists and to shoot 40 percent or better from three-point range.

In his second season with the Pacers, Haliburton averaged 20.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game over 56 starts.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be given the opportunity to drive the Pace Car and lead the field to start the Indy 500,” Haliburton said. “Basketball and racing are big in Indiana, and it’s such a cool experience to represent the Pacers at the biggest race in the world.”

The 2023 Indy 500 will be the 34th race to feature a Chevrolet as its pace car. The Corvette has been selected as the pace car for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” more times than any other vehicle.

“Tyrese had a breakout season for the Indiana Pacers this year, and he’s the perfect fit to lead the field at the Racing Capital of the World,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “Tyrese has power and speed on the court, so driving the Corvette Z06 Pace Car should be a natural fit.”

The green flag drops on the Indy 500 on Sunday.