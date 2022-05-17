SPEEDWAY — Every IndyCar team practicing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this week wants to win Indianapolis 500, but Meyer Shank Racing has history on its side.

Between Helio Castroneves’ four Indy 500 wins and Simon Pagenaud’s 2019 victory, MSR has the most wins between any of the teams’ current drivers.

Pagenaud joined Meyer Shank in the offseason, just as Castroneves became a full time driver once again. The two have mutual respect, and have helped each other immensely throughout the season so far.

“Simon’s always an asset, so when Mike decided to bring him over, I was excited to bring him over for his caliber,” said Castroneves.

“It’s great to work with Helio. Here’s the king,” said Pagenaud. “I’m always looking how he does, how he thinks about it, he does the same with me. We work together really well.”

Pagenaud hopes to win his second Indy 500 this year, but would be happy to see his teammate make series history.

“I would be happy if he wins the race because five times is amazing,” said Pagenaud. “If not me, I hope it’s him. It helps the team move forward.”