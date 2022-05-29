INDIANAPOLIS — It’s race day for the Indianapolis 500!
Of the 33 drivers who qualified, only one will emerge victorious. Follow today’s race with live updates below:
1:18 p.m. ET
As cleanup continues from VeeKay’s crash, here’s the top five:
- Alex Palou
- Scott Dixon
- Marcus Ericsson
- Pato O’Ward
- Ed Carpenter
Race is still under caution.
1:14 p.m.
We have our first caution flag of the race. Rinus VeeKay has crashed. His day is over after a strong start. It happened on lap 38.
1:11 p.m. ET
Several more drivers pit. Top five resets again: Alex Palou in the lead, followed by Rinus VeeKay and Scott Dixon, the polesitter. Marcus Ericsson and Ed Carpenter round out the top five.
1:10 p.m.
Pit stops reset the field a bit. Pato O’Ward is the current race leader, followed by Felix Rosenqvist and Helio Castroneves. Those drivers have not headed to the pits yet.
1:07 p.m. ET
Current top five through 31 laps:
- Alex Palou
- Rinus VeeKay
- Marcus Ericsson
- Ed Carpenter
- Tony Kanaan
Scott Dixon has headed to the pits. Shortly after that, Palou and VeeKay also pitted.
1 p.m. ET:
Some movers through the field: Santino Ferrucci is 10th after starting 15th. Alexander Rossi is 15th after starting 20th. Dixon and Palou seem content to pass the lead back and forth.
12:55 p.m. ET
The top three starters are still running strong, with Dixon, Palou and VeeKay all in the top three on lap 16.
12:51 p.m. ET
Top five through 10 laps:
- Scott Dixon
- Alex Palou
- Rinus VeeKay
- Marcus Ericsson
- Ed Carpenter
12:46 p.m. ET
The green flag has dropped… let’s race!
Alex Palou takes the early lead on Scott Dixon. Rinus VeeKay pushes Dixon into third.
Pre-race ceremonies are underway for the race. One stirring moment: the playing of “Taps” in front of more than 300,000 fans.
Girl Named Tom (“America the Beautiful”), Jordan Fisher (national anthem) and Jim Cornelison (“Back Home Again in Indiana”) were the pre-race performers.
The flyover was excellent as well.
The race is not airing live in the Indianapolis TV market. However, due to a technical issue, Peacock Premium subscribers can watch NBC’s livestream in the Indianapolis market.