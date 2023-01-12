INDIANAPOLIS — 2021 NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Larson will race in the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 26, 2024.

Larson will attempt “The Double” by also racing in NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway later that evening.

“I’m super excited,” Larson said in a team release. “Competing at the Indianapolis 500 is a dream of mine and something I’ve wanted to do for a very long time, since I was a child before I ever began competing in sprint cars.”

His entry will be a partnership between IndyCar’s Arrow McLaren Racing and his NASCAR owner, Rick Hendrick.

“A collaboration like this was what we needed to make it happen, and fortunately the stars aligned,” said Hendrick. “We’re 100% committed to doing it right.”

“He’s a complete driver, known for racing anything on wheels, so I’m looking forward to seeing what Kyle can do in an NTT IndyCar Series car,” said Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing.

Larson is a versatile driver, racing in several different disciplines on both dirt and pavement. The California native has over 400 career wins, including 19 in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Hendrick Motorsports has won a record 291 NASCAR Cup races with 10 coming on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval in the Brickyard 400, the most by one team. Hendrick’s also won 14 series championships.

Larson is expected to join McLaren’s full-time driver lineup of Pato O’Ward, Felix Rosenqvist and Alexander Rossi for the 500. Tony Kanaan will be the team’s fourth driver for the race this season.

The last driver to try the Memorial Day weekend doubleheader was Kurt Busch in 2014, finishing sixth at Indianapolis and 40th in Charlotte. John Andretti, Robby Gordon and Tony Stewart have also completed “The Double”.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity and am really looking forward to it even though it’s still about a year-and-a-half away,” Larson added. “I’m really looking forward to competing in both t