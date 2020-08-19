Jim Cornelison, ‘Singing Surgeons’ highlight pre-race festivities for Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS – For the fourth year in a row, Jim Cornelison will sing “Back Home Again in Indiana” at the Indy 500—and a viral singing sensation will join him for pre-race festivities.

IMS announced Wednesday that Dr. Elvis Francois and Dr. William Robinson, the “Singing Surgeons,” will perform at this year’s race. The doctors went viral in March with their Instagram rendition of John Lennon’s “Imagine.” They’ll sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” for the 104th running.

The Singing Surgeons performed “God Bless America” on the historic Yard of Bricks for a special tribute to front-line healthcare workers during an Indy 500 special broadcast on NBC.

The two have performed for patients for several years and recorded a special EP called Music Is Medicine, with proceeds going to the Center of Disaster Philanthropy COVID-19 Response Fund.

Sports fans know Cornelison as the booming voice of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Chicago Blackhawks home games. He first performed at the Indy 500 in 2017 and has been asked back every year since.

He’s the first singer to perform “Back Home Again in Indiana” in consecutive years since Jim Nabors appeared for the 36th and final time in 2014.

The 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 23.