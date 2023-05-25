INDIANAPOLIS — World-renowned opera singer and Indianapolis native Angela Brown will sing “God Bless America” during pre-race ceremonies for the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, according to a press release sent from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Brown has performed her pop and gospel infused opera hits on 6 continents, she has been featured on Grammy-Award recordings, and on the cover of multiple renowned publications. “I’m excited to be part of the global experience that is the Indianapolis 500,” Brown said.

Brown has also performed at multiple sporting events in Indianapolis for the Colts, Pacers, Indy Eleven, and, of course, the Indy 500. Brown first performed for the Indy 500 in 2017.

“Angela is a tremendous talent and once again will sing a fantastic rendition of ‘God Bless America’ for our fans, both at the track and watching from home on NBC,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “As a Hoosier, she knows just how much the Indy 500 means to all of us, and you will hear that passion in her voice and performance.”

Live coverage of the Indianapolis 500 is set to begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 28.