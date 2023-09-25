INDIANAPOLIS — INDYCAR announced a 17-race schedule for the 2024 INDYCAR SERIES season, which will take the world’s most competitive motorsport series into several fan-favorite markets, including a return to the Milwaukee Mile.

The 108th running for the Indy 500 will be on Sunday, May 26, 2024, with qualifiers being the weekend before.

The 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season opens Saturday, March 10, 2024, on the streets of St. Petersburgh, Florida for the 20th Firestone Grand Prix. The open-wheel series will crisscross the U.S., including a stop for the Indianapolis 500 before heading to Nashville for a championship finale on Sept. 15, 2024.

Much of the races will be primarily carried on NBC and Peacock.

“The upward trajectory of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES is reflected through the 2024 schedule,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said. “With stops at premier and global entertainment districts, classic American road courses and thrilling, high-speed ovals, the 2024 season will be exhilarating and highly competitive from beginning to end.

Two street circuits and two road courses will entertain INDYCAR fans and set the stage for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” according to Monday’s release. After the 2024 season opens on March 10 for the 14th time, the series returns to The Thermal Club for the first $1 Million Challenge on Sunday, March 24.

The $1 Million Challenge weekend format will include a qualifying session and two heat races. With members of The Thermal Club embedded with race teams and drivers, the top six finishers from the two heat races will advance to a showcase of stars, where they’ll compete for a $1 million prize.

Barber Motorsports Park will host the INDYCAR SERIES for the 14th time, with the April 28 race marking the final NTT INDYCAR SERIES event before moving into the traditional Month of May calendar at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Ticket sales for the “500” are at a pace exceeding 2023 when well over 300,000 fans attended the largest single-day sporting event in the world. It was the second-largest crowd in over two decades.

You can begin a ticket application for tickets to the “500” on their website.

“2023 was a record-breaking season for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES,” INDYCAR President Jay Frye said. “For the first time, 27 starters competed at each event, and on-track passing records were broken at six racetracks. INDYCAR remains the most diverse and competitive championship in motorsports. We cannot wait to see how the 2024 season plays out beginning on the Streets of St. Pete.”

2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SCHEDULE

DateVenueTelevision
Sunday, March 10Streets of St. PetersburgNBC, Peacock
Sunday, March 24The Thermal Club $1 Million Challenge*NBC, Peacock
Sunday, April 21Streets of Long BeachUSA Network, Peacock
Sunday, April 28Barber Motorsports ParkNBC, Peacock
Saturday, May 11Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course)NBC, Peacock
Saturday, May 18Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Day 1NBC, Peacock
Sunday, May 19Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Day 2NBC, Peacock
Sunday, May 26Indianapolis Motor Speedway (oval)NBC, Peacock
Sunday, June 2Streets of DetroitUSA Network, Peacock
Sunday, June 9Road AmericaNBC, Peacock
Sunday, June 23WeatherTech Raceway Laguna SecaUSA Network, Peacock
Sunday, July 7Mid-Ohio Sports Car CourseNBC, Peacock
Saturday, July 13Iowa Speedway Race 1NBC, Peacock
Sunday, July 14Iowa Speedway Race 2NBC, Peacock
Sunday, July 21Streets of TorontoPeacock
Saturday, Aug. 17World Wide Technology RacewayUSA Network, Peacock
Sunday, Aug. 25Portland International RacewayUSA Network, Peacock
Saturday, Aug. 31Milwaukee Mile Race 1Peacock
Sunday, Sept. 1Milwaukee Mile Race 2USA Network, Peacock
Sunday, Sept. 15Streets of NashvilleNBC, Peacock
indycar.com // *Non-points event