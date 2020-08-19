IMS, IndyCar officials discuss Indianapolis 500 plans

|INDIANAPOLIS — A video news conference will be held Wednesday to discuss the upcoming Indy 500.
According to a release, the conference is set feature Penske Entertainment Corp. executives including Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles, IMS President Doug Boles, and INDYCAR President Jay Frye.
The August 19 conference comes in advance of the 104th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, Aug. 23.
The video conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. and can be watched live on this page.
The Indianapolis 500 will begin at 1 p.m. Aug. 23, with the green flag scheduled for approximately 2:30 p.m.