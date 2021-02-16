IMS reports famed announcer Bob Jenkins is fighting brain cancer

INDIANAPOLIS––The Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) announced Tuesday that long-time announcer and track personality Bob Jenkins is battling brain cancer.
IMS said Jenkins will reduce his role this year as a result of the diagnosis, and said, “The IMS family is here for you. We can’t wait to see you back at the track!”
The announcement came with a special Behind The Bricks Extra video featuring Jenkins that can be viewed in full here.
In the video, Jenkins describes his career by simply saying, “I have only been a race fan who got lucky.”
“I’m not going to completely retire. I’m going to say I am cautiously optimistic about working some of the public address this year, but you will not see me or hear me as much as you have during the past few years.”