SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles will provide an update Thursday on Race Day operations for the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Boles will address security measures designed to keep the more than 200,000 expected spectators safe on Sunday’s race.

Earlier this week, IMS officials said there will be a heightened emphasis on security after 21 people were killed in a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school.

A news conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. It will be streamed.