IMS officials set to make announcement about this year's race Indy 500 by: Web Team Posted: May 20, 2021 / 10:26 AM EDT / Updated: May 20, 2021 / 10:26 AM EDT INDIANAPOLIS — Officials from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway are making an announcement Thursday morning. According to a release, Mark Miles, president and CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp., will speak at the IMS Media Center around 11 a.m.