SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The GMR Grand Prix has arrived at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS). Fans came out to watch the qualifying rounds on Friday. They looked on as Will Power took the pole position.

“We have been coming since the late 70’s about every other year,” tells Mike Glapinski, a racing fan from Wisconsin, “We went to the Mecum Auction this morning, and then we came here. We are coming back tomorrow, and we will be back in two weeks.”

This is the first Grand Prix in three years without any COVID restrictions. Fans have been able to get closer to the action, and even snag a few autographs from drivers in pit row. These moments are what make the Indianapolis Motor Speedway so special. It’s become a tradition for families, and for some race fans it starts young.

“I think she knows there are race cars driving very fast, and it is very loud,” laughs Sarah Kaiser looking at her toddler Sophia, “We live right up the road, and you have to be a part of it when you live here.”

“If someone brings kids, really since 2016, I have done these kids pins. They are President pins,” says IMS President Doug Boles while pulling out a handful of pins from his pocket, “They have been different every year. This year I have ‘Back Home Again’ pins, which is our theme.”

If you are thinking about heading down to the race, but concerned about bringing your family, please know that all kids under the age of 15-years-old get in for free at the Grand Prix with a paying adult.