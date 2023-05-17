SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Indycar fans can take part in the fun of racing ahead of the big race on May 28. The 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 may be 11 days away, but the track is open this week as racers hit the track.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 29: Marcus Ericsson, driver of the #8 Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, leads a pack of cars during the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 29, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

Wednesday, the gates open to the public starting at 10 a.m. and will close at 6 p.m. For the day, general admission tickets are $15 and children and 15 under are admitted free with a paying adult. There will also be free parking in Turn 3 and Lot 7 in the South Carousel Lot for motorcycle parking and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum Lot for ADA parking.

As a reminder for fans, all IMS concession stands and merchandise are cashless this year. There will be tap-to-pay payments available and there will also be cash-to-machines available throughout the venue for those with cash to convert to a temporary debit card.

Fans will have some more chances this week to see the fast speed on at the speedway. Thursday, May 18 will be another Indycar series practice, Friday will be Fast Friday at the track and Saturday and Sunday will be the Armed Forces Qualifying, presented by PPG. Tickets to non-race day events are available on the IMS website.

IMS Museum/file image

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum:

For fans who would like to go to the IMS Museum, it will also be open Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $14 for guests over the age of 62, and $8 for those ages 6-15. There will also be free museum shuttles that will run during IMS gate hours between the museum and the corner of 6th Street and Hulman Boulevard.

A note for museum attendees: Guests must possess an event ticket or credential to the event days and purchase a museum ticket at the museum to visit. If you’d like buy tickets to the museum you can click here.