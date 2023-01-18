INDIANAPOLIS – The last available full-time seat on this year’s IndyCar Series grid is now filled.

Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing has signed Sting Ray Robb to drive the No. 51 Honda in 2023. He finished second in Indy NXT last season, the series formerly known as Indy Lights.

“This is an opportunity – a dream – that has been long in the making,” Robb said in a team release. “I’m honored to join forces with Dale Coyne, Rick Ware and the whole organization. I am excited and grateful to be on the NTT IndyCar Series grid for 2023.”

Robb progressed through the IndyCar ladder system, racing two seasons in the Indy Pro 2000 Championship, capturing the title in 2020. The 21-year-old then graduated to Indy NXT, winning once and collecting eight podium finishes over two seasons.

The Idaho native will take over the car driven by two-time Indianapolis 500 champion, Takuma Sato who left for Chip Ganassi Racing. Robb will be paired with fellow 21-year-old driver, David Malukas, giving Coyne the youngest lineup on the grid.

“I think he and David will make a great pairing,” team owner Daly Coyne said of Robb. “With David continuing where he left off last year, and Sting Ray wanting to do well in his rookie season, we have two young and eager drivers who, I think, are a force to be reckoned with.”

“Dale Coyne Racing has a historically distinguished program that has seen success with many drivers and most recently, with young, talented drivers,” said Robb. “I’m looking forward to continuing in that trend and expecting some strong results as we enter my rookie season.”

Robb’s real first name is, in fact, Sting Ray. The name is a combination of where is ancestors are from in Scotland (Stirlingshire) and his grandfathers’ names.

IndyCar will hold a two-day open test at The Thermal Club in Palm Springs, California next month before the first race of the season in St. Petersburg, Florida on March 5.