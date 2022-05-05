INDIANAPOLIS — After announcing earlier in the year that Snake Pit attendees would not be allowed to bring in coolers, the Indianapolis 500 has shifted into reverse on the unpopular decision.

“After further review and given the increased physical footprint of this year’s concert space, IMS will allow coolers inside the Snake Pit gates at this year’s event,” said the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in a statement.

In the recent update, the Indy 500 stated coolers and bags no larger than 18″x14″x14″ are now permitted through the speedway’s gates. Coolers can be hard or soft-sided as long as they are not larger than the permitted dimensions.

Coolers and bags will be checked both for size and contents at each pedestrian gate, IMS said. Beverages permitted include water, soft drinks, beer and wine in non-glass containers.

Complimentary water hydration stations will continue to be available for all concert attendees, according to IMS.

Snake Pit ticketholders must be at least 18 and should be prepared to show proper identification to enter the concert area.

To see a complete list of permitted and prohibited items, click here.

Dutch DJ Martin Garrix is the headliner for the 2022 Indy 500 Snake Pit. Garrix will be joined by deadmau5, Galantis, Steve Aoki and Yellow Claw on Race Day (Sunday, May 29).