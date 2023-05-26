INDIANAPOLIS — The 107th running of the Indy 500 is almost here and officials are anticipating this year will bring in one of the largest crowds IMS has seen in 25 years.

Carb Day marks the official kick-off to the race weekend.

First things first before all of the fun gets underway, practice. All 33 drivers will have a final chance to practice on the track from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The final day of practice is big for drivers and their teams because it is their last chance to get their cars on the oval and test their speed, equipment and strategies before they are going head-to-head for the Borg Warner trophy.

The Pit Stop Challenge is Friday afternoon where drivers will take a back seat and let the pit crews battle it out. It is a single-elimination, tournament-style competition where two teams compete at a time. Since 1977 the event has been held on Carb Day following the final practice session.

If you are coming out to Carb Day be ready for big crowds and remember this year IMS will be using new screening devices. They allow fans to be screened without emptying their coolers, pockets or any clothing.

“If you go through the gates and you have things that you should not have, some of those prohibited items, especially weapons, it will flag and you will have to go to a secondary screening and we will definitely find it,” said Doug Boles, President of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

It’s not just all racing this weekend of course the Miller Lite Carb Day concert happens later on Friday afternoon. This year Soul Asylum is opening up for Bryan Adams.

This is just the beginning of the excitement ahead of race day. Saturday is Legends Day which includes a concert headlined by Brad Paisley this year.

Tickets are still available for Carb Day, Legends Day and the Indy 500 itself.