INDIANAPOLIS — With race day quickly approaching, we’re getting a look at the pace car for the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

We also learned Sarah Fisher would be behind the wheel of the pace car. The nine-time Indy 500 starter still holds the record for the fastest speed reached by a woman the track.

She’ll guide the field of Indy 500 cars in the Corvette Z06 70th Anniversary Edition Pace Car, which is “powered by the all-new 5.5L LT6 which creates 670 horsepower, making it the highest-horsepower naturally aspirated V-8 ever to hit the market in any production car.”

The car also marks the 70th anniversary of Corvette model.

Fisher turned to team ownership after her racing days were over. With her husband, Andy O’Gara, she now co-owns successful Speedway Indoor Karting facilities in Speedway and Daytona Beach, Florida.

Fisher said she’s “humbled and proud” to be this year’s pace car driver.

This marks the 33rd time a Chevrolet has paced the field.