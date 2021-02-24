500 Festival announces this year’s Princesses

INDIANAPOLIS — The 500 Festival has announced the 33 women selected to serve as the 2021 500 Festival Princesses.

This year’s group represents 16 Indiana colleges and universities, as well as 21 Hoosier cities and towns.

Each princess will receive a $1,000 scholarship, made possible by Marlyne Sexton, an Indianapolis philanthropist and president of The Sexton Companies, and the 500 Festival Foundation.

During the month of May, one princess will be announced as the 2021 Marlyne Sexton 500 Festival Queen Scholar. She will receive an additional $1,500 scholarship.

Photo provided by 500 Festival

Victoria Petriskey

Sunnie Berning

Sienna Bates

Sarah Downing

Samantha Coffing

Rebecca Townsend

Rachel Ploss

Miranda Bieghler

Mikaela Jennings

Meridian Stowers

MaKenzie Quissell

Madeline MacKinnon

Lily Casavant

Kayla Vasilko

Karlye Vonderwall

Janae Quinn

Isra Haider

Hannah McGee

Haley Phemister

Grace Todd

Gloria Xue

Elizabeth Score

Elizabeth Martine

Elizabeth Cornejo

Dayna Kyler

Claire Rightley

Carly Smith

Brittany Alvarez

Autumn Lawhorn

Andrea Peterson

Alyssa Brinkman

Alie Brown

Aditi Sood

This year’s princesses were selected through a competitive process consisting of a written application and virtual interviews. The 2021 500 Festival Princesses represent a diverse group of women with an eclectic array of studies ranging from civil engineering to arts administration to cybersecurity to international relations.

Since the program’s launch, more than 2,000 Indiana women have served as a 500 Festival Princess. You can learn more about the program here.

The 500 Festival is a nonprofit organization providing life-enriching events and programs that celebrate the spirit and legacy of the Indianapolis 500.