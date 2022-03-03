INDIANAPOLIS – 2021 Indianapolis 500 champion Helio Castroneves unveiled his likeness on the Borg-Warner Trophy for the fourth time Thursday morning at the Indiana Statehouse.

The Brazilian joined A.J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears in the four-time winners’ club last May when he held off Alex Palou to take the 105th running of the Indy 500. He also won in 2001, ’02 and ’09.

“I’m so happy to be on this amazing trophy and amazing part of history,” Castroneves said. “We reset the button from last year. It was a great moment, but now it’s a new year and we just want to continue going for it.”

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb was on hand for the special ceremony and presented Castroneves with the state flag that flew over the capitol building the day of his record-tying win.

Castroneves’ victory last year was the most improbable of his four wins after he lost his full-time IndyCar ride with Team Penske after the 2017 season and moved to Meyer Shank Racing for the ’21 500.

“When you love and you’re passionate about something, you have to dive in,” said Castroneves. “You have to go for it.

“A lot of us sometimes have the habit of listening to the noise. For me, it was the perfect example to go the opposite way, to listen my heart, to people that want to be with me, give me the opportunity and believe.”

Sculptor William Behrends created Castroneves’ image for the iconic trophy.

The North Carolina-based artist created a life-size image in clay, then a smaller clay model, which was turned into a wax mold. Jewelers turned that mold into sterling silver.

Behrends polished the final product and attached it to the trophy.

Castroneves will go for his fifth Indianapolis 500 win in the 106th edition of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” on May 29.