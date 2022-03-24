INDIANAPOLIS — This year’s Miller Lite Carb Day Concert will feature two opening acts: the Kings of Chaos supergroup and rocker Rick Springfield.

The concert on Friday, May 27 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will have funk and R&B band Morris Day and the Time as the opener.

The show starts at 3:30 p.m. on the Miller Lite Stage inside Turn 3 of the IMS oval. Tickets are on sale now at IMS.com, by calling 800-822-INDY (4639) or 317-492-6700, or by visiting the IMS Ticket Office at the IMS Administration Building.

Admission tickets start at just $30. A limited number of concert pit tickets that include general admission are available for $50.

A very limited supply of exclusive VIP platform tickets also is available for $250, including concert pit access, snacks, two complimentary drinks and dedicated bars.

Ticket prices will increase as the concert draws closer, so fans are encouraged to buy now.

All general admission, concert pit and VIP Deck concert tickets include admission to the concert and to on-track activities that day at IMS, which include the final practice for the 106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge and the INDYCAR Pit Stop Challenge.

Co-headliner Kings of Chaos features Matt Sorum (Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver), Sebastian Bach (Skid Row), Jack Blades (Night Ranger, Damn Yankees), John Waite (Bad English, The Babys, solo), Lita Ford (The Runaways, solo), Gilby Clarke (Guns N’ Roses), Warren DeMartini (Ratt) and Sean McNabb (Great White, Dokken).

According to an IMS release, the setlist will feature Guns N’ Roses’ “Paradise City”, Night Ranger’s “Sister Christian”, Skid Row’s “I Remember You”, Lita Ford’s “Kiss Me Deadly”, and The Runaways’ “Cherry Bomb” among others.

Grammy award-winning Rick Springfield has sold 25 million albums and is best known for “Jessie’s Girl”, “Don’t Talk to Strangers”, and “I’ve Done Everything for You”.

The 106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge is scheduled for Sunday, May 29, 2022. Tickets are on sale now at IMS.com or by calling or visiting the IMS Ticket Office.