105th running of Indianapolis 500 is just 100 days away

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday officially marks 100 days from the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500. The 2021 Indy 500 will be held on Sunday, May 30 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

IMS released a tweet Friday morning.

THE COUNTDOWN IS ON.



It's 💯 days until the green flag waves for the 105th #Indy500 presented by @GainbridgeLife!



We can't wait for the Month of May at The Racing Capital of the World, where tradition never stops.



🔗: https://t.co/Xf69hMptCb pic.twitter.com/Ja54qGcbXM — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) February 19, 2021

IMS owner Roger Penske said the race will run Memorial Day weekend, with or without fans.

Last year’s race was supposed to be held on May 24 but was pushed back to August 23 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The track in Speedway is celebrating with an event on Friday.

Last year’s Indy 500 champion Takuma Sato will unveil his likeness on the Borg-Warner trophy commemorating his second win.