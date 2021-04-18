Vigil for FedEx shooting victims held in Beech Grove as community mourns

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — A vigil was held in Beech Grove Sunday for the victims of Thursday night’s mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis as the community continues to mourn.

The City of Beech Grove and the mayor’s faith based roundtable hosted the prayer vigil, which began at 7 p.m. on the steps of City Hall. Mayor Dennis Buckley and several others offered emotional words during the vigil, and prayers were said for the victims and families of those affected.

The mass shooting at the FedEx facility claimed the lives of eight victims and left many more critically wounded. On Friday, the Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as:

32-year-old Matthew R Alexander

19-year-old Samaria Blackwell

66-year-old Amarjeet Johal

50-year-old Jasvinder Kaur

68-year-old Jaswinder Singh

48-year-old Amarjit Sekhon

19-year-old Karli Smith

74-year-old John Weisert