Mayor Hogsett, Rep. Carson respond to deadly mass shooting at Indy FedEx facility

INDIANAPOLS — Local leaders are responding to the news of a deadly mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility that took the lives of nine people including the shooter.

Mayor Joe Hogsett released the following statement on Friday morning, about seven hours after shooting late Thursday night:

“This morning, Indianapolis residents are confronted with the horrific news of yet another mass shooting, an act of violence that senselessly claimed the lives of eight of our neighbors. As law enforcement works to learn more about this tragedy, our prayers are with the families of those whose lives were cut short. Thank you to all of our city’s first responders for their tireless work overnight. Their quick response provided critical aid to those injured in the shooting and brought a measure of calm to an otherwise chaotic scene.

U.S. representative Andre Carson also responded to the shooting via a tweet.

I am heartbroken by the mass shooting at the FedEx facility here in Indianapolis and praying for all affected by this tragedy. I am communicating with local authorities to get all details of the attack and my office stands ready to help everyone affected any way we can. — André Carson (@RepAndreCarson) April 16, 2021

Senator Todd Young tweeted a response to the mass shooting as well.

The shooting at FedEx was a senseless tragedy. Indiana and the nation mourn for the lives lost and forever changed last night. — Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) April 16, 2021

Indiana’s other U.S. Senator, Mike Braun, provided a statement on Friday morning on his Twitter account.

Maureen and I just learned of the tragedy in Indianapolis when we woke up. Our hearts are mourning for the individuals who’ve senselessly lost their lives, all of their loved ones, and their co-workers at FedEx who will be dealing with this tragedy for a long time to come. — Senator Mike Braun (@SenatorBraun) April 16, 2021

FOP (Fraternal Order of Police) president Rick Synder announced the FOP would work to provide resources and support for responding officers.

We pray for those lost, the injured, those who witnessed this violence and all families impacted | Our Indy FOP is working with IMPD leadership to make sure the Officers and Detectives affected by this tragedy have follow on coping resources and support available #Prayers #Tragic pic.twitter.com/jluOtIOjgJ — Rick Snyder (@RickFOP86) April 16, 2021



State Attorney General Todd Rokita tweeted:

We are deeply saddened by the senseless loss of life that occurred at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis overnight. We offer our deepest condolences and prayers for all affected, and await further details to determine what exactly happened and why. — Todd Rokita (@AGToddRokita) April 16, 2021

Indianapolis city-county councilor Ali Brown also provided a statement, calling on Governor Eric Holcomb and other state lawmakers to address gun violence:

“Like so many others, I woke up to the news of the mass shooting at the Indianapolis FedEx facility feeling heartbroken and angry. This feeling is too familiar because I understand the hurt and anguish of speaking with a loved one before work only for them never to come home. Now, there are eight empty chairs at dinner tables and lives have been permanently altered because of inaction and a refusal to show some proactive responsibility to a problem that’s crippled our country, Indiana, and the Indianapolis community for too long.

It would be absolutely coldhearted of House Speaker Todd Huston, Senate President Rodric Bray, and Governor Eric Holcomb if they failed to address gun violence as the state is currently in session and able to find a solution to this problem. The conversation will be tough, but we must get a firm grip of the situation and the collective epidemic — and if that means passing background check legislation, banning automatic rifles, and advocating for other common-sense gun control measures, let’s get that done immediately.

We must mourn the Hoosiers whose lives were cut way too short, but we must also take action to prevent another tragedy like this from happening on Indiana soil. Let’s also remember to thank our Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the first responders for bravely taking what could likely be the worst call they’ll receive in their careers. We owe them our gratitude for keeping us safe during these uncertain times.”

We will update this story as more reactions come in.