INDIANAPOLIS – Days away from the one-year anniversary of the deadly mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility, attorneys for five of the victims will announce a lawsuit.

The details will be revealed during a news conference on Monday.

The shooting happened on the night of April 15, 2021, at the FedEx Ground facility on Mirabel Road. A former employee opened fire, killing eight people before turning the gun on himself.

The lawsuit names FedEx Corporation; FedEx Ground Package System, Inc.; Federal Express Corporation; FedEx Corporate Services, Inc.; and Security Security Services, USA.

It’s being filed on behalf of the families of Amerjeet Johal, Amarjit Sekhon, Jasvinder Kaur, John Weisert and Karli Smith.

The lawsuit alleges inadequate security and negligence in keeping employees at the facility safe, both before and during the shooting.

The shooting killed a total of eight people, although the lawsuit includes five of the victims. Four of the eight victims were members of the Sikh community. Some were the primary wage earners for their families.

Mourners gathered Sunday for a prayer service at the Gurdwara Sikh Satsang Temple of Indianapolis.