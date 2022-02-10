WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue University Police Department is responding after video of a student being arrested went viral.

The incident began on Friday, Feb. 4 when police say a caller told them it appeared a woman was being held against her will near Horticulture Drive.

A video CBS4 obtained from a bystander appears to show Purdue police responding to the incident. In it, you can see a male student on the ground with a Purdue police officer on top of him. The man can be heard saying repeatedly, “You’re choking me!”

A woman can also be heard saying, “Get your elbow off his neck!”

You can see the video below. Some viewers may find it disturbing.

Purdue University crime logs show an arrest was made at 8:57 Friday night in the general location of Horticulture Drive and Harrison Drive. The arrest was listed as “resisting law enforcement/dating violence.”

Purdue University Police Chief John Cox released a statement on the incident, saying in part, “Any time a PUPD officer uses force in connection with an arrest, the department conducts an internal review. PUPD commenced that review, led by Deputy Chief Lesley Wiete immediately upon receiving the officer’s report on Friday night.”

Cox says witness statements will be taken into account, as well officers’ body-worn cameras. The footage from the body-worn cameras will reportedly be made available, along with other evidence, when the interview review is complete.

According to Purdue police, no one was physically injured in the incident.