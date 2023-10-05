YORKTOWN, Ind. — In the wake of Momo the Monkey being tracked down by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the Yorktown Police Department is trying to search for its own rogue animal.

According to a post on the town’s Facebook page, residents of Yorktown are looking for a “rogue sheep” that is reportedly disrupting morning school traffic and wandering the town.

The post read that if the sheep is seen, individuals are asked to not approach the animal “as sheep can charge and could harm” people. Residents are asked to contact the Yorktown Police Department at (765) 759-7760 if the animal is seen.

“In brighter news, at least Momo the Monkey… is not currently headed in this direction; though they would make for a fantastic movie, the pair could create quite a stir in town,” the post read.