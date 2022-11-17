Pastries can be a sweet (or savory) way to start your day, and Yelp has named a downtown Indianapolis bakery as the best place for pastries in all of Indiana.

Give it up for Leviathan Bakehouse, which opened during the summer of 2020. The bakehouse features everything from danishes to kouign-amanns.

“The core of our bakehouse is the oven, the heart of creation and expression. It’s with this heart we share our passion for baking and pastry,” the bakery said on its website.

Leviathan Bakehouse currently has a perfect 5 out of 5 rating on Yelp.

“Upon entering, you are immediately drawn to the display case of beautifully crafted, tempting pastries,” wrote one reviewer.

Yelp selected the best place for pastries in all 50 states by looking at businesses where Yelpers specifically mentioned “pastry” or “pastries.” It then ranked those spots on a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews.