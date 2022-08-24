INDIANAPOLIS — One of Indy’s most beloved burgers has been named yet again the best cheeseburger in the state.

Yelp has named near west side joint The Workingman’s Friend (234 N. Belmont Avenue) as the best spot to grab a cheeseburger in Indiana in a list of the best cheeseburger spots in each state.

The distinction was based on Yelp assessing restaurants and food trucks with a large concentration of reviews with the word “cheeseburger” and then ranking those spots based on the reviews’ ratings and volume.

If you want to try the burger for yourself, bring cash!

You’ll also have to leave the little ones behind. The cash-only bar is for those 21 and older.

Last year Food & Wine Magazine also named The Workingman’s Friend as the best burger in Indiana.

Find out more about when the bar is open at its Facebook page.