Image via Lebanon Fire Department

LEBANON, Ind. – A construction worker died as a storm swept through Lebanon Wednesday night.

According to the Lebanon Fire Department, 911 dispatchers received a call around 6:15 p.m. that a person had fallen at a worksite in the 900 block of Edwards Drive.

The Lebanon Police Department, Lebanon Fire Department and Boone County EMS responded to the scene. While first responders attempted to save the man’s life, he died at the scene, according to the Boone County Coroner’s Office.

The preliminary investigation determined the man was on an elevated platform while working on an industrial warehouse that was under construction.

He and other workers were in the process of stopping due to approaching thunderstorms. While the platform was being lowered, strong winds knocked it over, leading to the man’s death.

Lebanon Fire Chief Chuck Batts said the worker was “traumatically injured on impact.” OSHA has been called to investigate.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday to determine the cause and manner of death. The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of family, according to the coroner’s office.