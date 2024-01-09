INDIANAPOLIS – Drivers should expect some lane restrictions this week as the I-69 Finish Line project continues.

Work has resumed after the holiday break, and the Indiana Department of Transportation said I-69 remains on schedule to open by the end of the year.

I-465 restrictions

Drivers may encounter double-lane restrictions this week on eastbound and westbound I-465 near Bluff Road, the Indiana Railroad overpass and Harding Street. Those will occur between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. for bridge and pavement demolition work, INDOT said.

The schedule is dependent on weather and could shift depending on the conditions.

Through March, drivers should look for intermittent travel stoppages on eastbound and westbound I-465 between Lick Creek and I-65 for demolition work on existing pavement. The stoppages should last about 20 minutes at a time, INDOT said.

The southbound U.S. 31/East Street ramp to I-465 westbound remains closed until the summer.

I-69 work

Watch for single-lane restrictions on southbound SR 37/I-69 between Smith Valley Road and SR 144. These were scheduled to start Monday (Jan. 8) and last through Friday (Jan. 12). Crews are working to remove a temporary barrier wall.

The schedule is dependent on the weather and could be rescheduled if needed.

Intermittent overnight stoppages are scheduled on southbound SR 37 between Olive Branch Road and SR 144 on Thursday (Jan. 11) so crews can install overhead signs. The stoppages will last up to 20 minutes at a time and will take place between 9 p.m. and 2 p.m.

The I-69 Finish Line project will connect Evansville to Indianapolis.