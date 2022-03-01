During the start to Women’s History Month, the Indiana Historical Society is celebrating the incredible Hoosier women who have made a difference here at home and around the country.

Today kickstarts a month-long celebration of women all over the country and we’re taking notice of some incredible Hoosier women who have had a profound impact on our world today.

Watch the video above as the Indiana Historical Society shares rare photographs that showcase the talent, ambition and boldness of Hoosier women.

One of the photos shared is of Julia Carson. While she wasn’t born here in the Hoosier state, Carson was a trailblazer in the Indiana political landscape.

She was the first woman and first African American to represent Indianapolis in the U.S. Congress.

“I think she’s a great example of the power of overcoming obstacles,” said Regan Steimel, Indiana Historical Society. “She faced poverty and racism her whole life and she overcame those and decided to step into the public arena to make Hoosiers and Indiana a better place.”