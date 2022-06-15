BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A woman was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after being shot in Bloomington Tuesday night.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers responded to the 1200 block of N. Maple Street around 11 p.m.

They found a 21-year-old woman inside an apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers administered emergency care until an ambulance arrived; the woman was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital before being flown to an Indianapolis facility.

Police said the woman and a 17-year-old male had been standing outside the apartment when someone fired multiple shots at them from the parking lot.

After the shooting, a car sped off, although police couldn’t say if the vehicle was connected to the shooting. Police said it’s unknown how many shots were fired or how many shooters were involved.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Det. Kevin Frank at (812) 349-3322.