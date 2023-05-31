RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. — A 53-year-old Brookville woman is dead after a car drove into a tree that she and her husband were attempting to move out of the road on late Tuesday night.

According to Indiana State Police, the collision occurred in northern Ripley County on St. Mary’s Road near County Road 1500 North at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said Ann Back and her husband were in the road attempting to remove a tree that had fallen across St. Mary’s Road when a 2022 Kia car driven by a 28-year-old Brookville man struck the tree.

Both Ann and her husband were struck during the collision.

Police said Ann was pronounced dead on scene due to her injuries.

Her husband and the driver of the Kia sustained minor injuries.

State police said drugs and/or alcohol aren’t suspected to be factors in the crash.