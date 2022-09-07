GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A Springville woman was killed Tuesday in a traffic accident on U.S. 231, police confirmed.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, two vehicles were involved in a crash just before 3:30 p.m.

The driver of one of the vehicles, 88-year-old Edna Overman, was killed.

Investigators say the other driver was headed south on I-69 and got off at the U.S. 231 exit. They were trying to cross 231 to get back onto I-69 when they were “broadsided” by Overman, who was headed south on 231.

There were two passengers in the first car. They were taken to the hospital, along with the driver. The extent of their injuries is not known.

There was no else in the vehicle with Overman.