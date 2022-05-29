CASS COUNTY, Ind. — A 53-year-old woman died in a Friday afternoon crash in Cass County.

According to Indiana State Police, the two-vehicle crash happened around 1:55 p.m. on U.S. 35 at Cass County Road 475 North.

Forty-eight-year-old Curtis Burke was driving a 2002 Oldsmobile Alero southbound on U.S. 35 when he tried to turn eastbound onto County Road 475 N. However, police said he pulled into the path of a 2015 Chevy Tahoe that was heading northbound.

The vehicles collided, coming to rest in a wood line northeast of the intersection.

Curtis and a passenger, 53-year-old Anna Davidson of Royal Center, were flown from the crash scene to a Fort Wayne hospital. Davidson died from her injuries, police said. Curtis remained in critical condition as of Sunday.

The driver of the Tahoe and two juvenile passengers were taken to an area hospital where they were treated and released.

Police said neither alcohol nor drugs were suspected factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.