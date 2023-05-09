INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is dead and her son is in the hospital after an aggressive dog attacked them inside a residence on the city’s east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police crews were called around 8 p.m. to the 1700 block of Forsythia Drive, near the intersection of 16th Street and Franklin Road on the city’s east side, on reports of an aggressive animal.

Upon arrival, IMPD said officers spoke with neighbors who said that a person had been attacked by an aggressive dog inside a nearby residence. Officers attempted to get inside the residence and eventually located a female laying on the ground and injured inside an adjacent garage.

IMPD Maj. Mike Leepper said on scene that officers attempted to get inside the garage but were cut off by an aggressive dog. Officers then had to “destroy” the dog, Maj. Leepper said.

IEMS and Indianapolis fire crews were called to the scene for medical attention. The female laying inside the garage, identified as an adult woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also located the woman’s son, who had also been bitten by the aggressive dog. That boy, IMPD said, was taken to a local level 1 trauma center and is listed in “good” condition.

Maj. Leepper said that multiple other animals, including 3 dogs, were found to be inside the residence as well. IMPD officers are working to get inside the residence and gain access to those dogs.

IMPD reiterated on scene that there is no threat to the neighborhood at this time and that all dogs potentially involved in the incident are either inside the house or in animal control’s possession.

An initial investigation into the attack by homicide detectives shows that the dogs were “meant to be” at the house and did not come from outside. However, it is unknown what the woman’s relationship with the dogs was.

Additionally, IMPD said that it is evident that the neighborhood in which the attack took place is very tight-knit and that the woman that was killed was well-known in her community.

However, Leepper said it is currently unknown how the people who alerted police became aware of the attack initially.

IMPD was unable to answer questions about whether there had been previous runs to the house for aggressive animals in the past, saying that Animal Care and Control would have to answer that. The woman was not immediately identified.